State lawmaker delivers diapers for the holidays

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) collecting diaper donations for his 4th annual diaper drive Thursday.

Spain collected 25,000 diapers, more than double the donations he received in 2019.

Diapers are being delivered to the Crittenton Center, Catholic Charities, the Center for Prevention of Abuse, and food pantries.

Spain praised the generosity of the community for stepping up to help during these challenging times.

The need is very great for families that are struggling, and this is something that has been important to me even before COVID-19,” Spain said. “This is the fourth year of doing this diaper drive, and it’s been very successful.”

Spain said diapers are a year-long expensive need for families in the area. He called the deliveries “a Santa Clause moment.”