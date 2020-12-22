State lawmaker secures $150,000 for Peoria Public Schools, Wraparound Center for personal protection equipment

Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria speaks during a news conference before Gov. J. B. Pritzker signs a bill that legalizes adult-use cannabis in the state of Illinois at Sankofa Cultural Arts and Business Center, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth said she’s helping Peoria Public Schools with some state funding.

In a press release, the representative announced $150,000 will be given to help cover the cost of PPE and other health and safety supplies including hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

The funding will also support thermometers, backpack disinfectant sprayers , N95 masks, social distancing markers, and a heated shelter to offer COVID-19 testing, the release states.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on students, parents and teachers, disrupting the ability to offer traditional in-person learning experiences while putting lives at risk,” Gordon-Booth said. “I’m proud of how parents, students and teachers have stepped up to the challenge of remote learning, but in order to return to offer full or hybrid in-person learning, schools need PPE and safety supplies. That’s why I’m so glad that the Peoria Public Schools will receive over $150,000 in state funding for PPE needs.”