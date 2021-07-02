State leaders release list of lane openings for holiday travel

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Holiday weekend is here, and residents all around Illinois will be traveling by car.

Leaders with the state sent out a list of lanes opening where possible for July 4th travel. However, counties across central Illinois will continue to see lane reductions.

La Salle County

• Interstate 80 near La Salle-Peru; lane reductions continue.

• Interstate 39 north of Illinois 18; lane reductions continue.

• I-39 near U.S. 52; lane reductions continue.

District 4

Peoria County

• Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

• Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

• Interstate 74 from mileposts 75 to 78; lane reductions continue.

Putnam County

• Illinois 71 east of Hennepin; lane reductions continue.

Tazewell County

• I-74 at Pinecrest Drive in East Peoria; lane reductions continue.

• I-74 between Morton and Goodfield; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 9 over the Illinois River in Pekin; lane reductions continue.

Warren County

• U.S. 34 east of Monmouth; lane reductions continue.



District 5

McLean County

• I-39 over County Highway 12 at Hudson; lane reductions continue.

• I-55 at the Funks Grove Rest Area; lane reductions continue.

• I-55 over westbound I-74 at Bloomington; lane reductions continue.