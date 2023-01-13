PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria city officials met with state legislators and the health department Friday morning to discuss ways to improve the city.
Topics ranged from economic developments, modernizing paper records into digital records, and discussions regarding vacant or abandoned properties. The meeting acted as a way for the city to request help from those higher up in the state.
3rd district councilman Tim Riggenbach said It’s a rare opportunity to get everyone together in person.
“This is a great way for us to show our solidarity with Peoria County and the health department because we’re all here together. And it’s really a nice way for us just to have some face time with those legislators,” said Riggenbach.
Other topics addressed in the meeting included:
- 9-1-1 Surcharge Extension
- Economic Development Incentives
- Public safety pension reform
- Automated Traffic Law Enforcement System
- Extension of the stadium TIF
- Vacant and abandoned properties
- Site valuation tax
- Urban decay tax abatement
- Code enforcement expansion
- Modernize digital records
- GATA for public health
