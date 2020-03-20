Live Now
State of Illinois orders medical masks, claims prices higher than normal

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — During this public health crisis, lawmakers are concerned with price gouging of medical supplies.

Friday morning, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos weighed in on the supply of things such as masks. Bustos says the state government recently purchased 1,000,000 N-95 masks.

She says there’s been a concern with suppliers charging three times the going rate.

“They typically run for about a dollar fifty a piece. Our state had to buy them for five dollars a piece. Now we have some language in our legislation that talks about price gouging and I don’t want to call this price gouging. Obviously businesses are all about supply and demand, but I can tell you this, we all need to come together during a crisis like this,” said Bustos.

Bustos also mentioned the critical need to give blood to local donors.

