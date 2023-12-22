PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of the coming tax seasons, the Illinois Department of Revenue is offering up tips and information regarding changes to the state tax codes for when people file their 2023 returns.

“The 2023 tax filing season is just around the corner and we want to ensure taxpayers are prepared and have the necessary documents and are also aware of improvements that have been made to simplify the filing process,” said David Harris, who heads the Revenue Department.

“We strongly encourage electronic filing as it is the easiest way to file and also ensures the fastest refund when one is due,” he added.

Among the tips he suggested were:

gathering all the documents needed to file which includes past tax returns, W-2 and 1099 forms as well as property tax information among other things.

Determine if you are eligible for tax credits. Some of those programs are the Illinois Earned Income Tax Credit, the Illinois K-12 Education Expense Credit, and the Property Tax Credit.

Use online methods to file returns, including MyTaxIllinois, the state’s free online account management system. That URL is https://mytax.illinois.gov/_/. Taxpayers may also look up IL-PINs, amounts of any estimated tax payments made, and when necessary, amounts reported on Form 1099-G with MyTax Illinois.

File as early as possible if expecting a refund. That can be tracked through the website, “Where’s my refund?“

There have been some changes to the state’s tax code. Those include making the personal exemption amount to be $2,425.

The deadline to file tax returns is April 15, 2024 but for those who are requesting an extension, that can be delayed to Oct. 15, 2024.

The department offers assistance for taxpayers. To receive assistance, taxpayers may call 1-(800) 732-8866 or (217) 782-3336. Free language assistance for Limited English Proficiency individuals is available.

For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2023 tax season, please visit the department’s website at: tax.illinois.gov