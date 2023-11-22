PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Revenue urges people to be careful against potential online threats while conducting Black Friday and other holiday shopping this year.
“IDOR, members of the Internal Revenue Service, and other state tax administrators all work together to safeguard taxpayers year-round,” explained Director David Harris. “Whether shopping online or browsing social media sites, people can put their personal information at risk to criminals.”
Without proper online safety, thieves can potentially steal personal information. Below are some safety tips to help protect against these attacks:
- Use strong passwords
- Protect personal information
- Enable multi-factor authentication
- Update computer and phone software
- Use security software
- Be Cautious with Email Deals. Email marketing is still one of the main avenues businesses use to promote deals and products — it’s also one of the main avenues threat actors use to hack into your system.
- Use a Credit Instead of a Debit Card when Possible