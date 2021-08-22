UPDATE: State Police take person of interest into custody after woman shot dead in Peoria County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (UPDATE — 1:13 p.m.) — Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell confirmed the person of interest in a Peoria homicide investigation has surrendered to Illinois State Police (ISP) at a rest area near Springfield Sunday afternoon.

Asbell said ISP have taken the suspect into custody. No other details have been confirmed at this time.

Illinois State Police (ISP) are handling an active scene near Springfield involving a person of interest in a Peoria homicide investigation.

At approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said police identified the person of interest and located them at a rest stop near Springfield.

At this time, ISP and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department are managing the active scene, but they have not released any details about the suspect.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Route 150 and Philander Chase Road. They found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds down in the ditch line. She was taken to OSF hospital.

The woman was later pronounced deceased. The investigation is still ongoing and the name of the victim will be released by the Peoria County Coroner after the family is notified.

