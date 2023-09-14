TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 74 near milepost 95.5 Thursday.

According to information from ISP, Troopers responded to the three-vehicle crash at approximately 7:59 a.m. Little information is available, but injuries are being reported.

A second crash also occurred at approximately 8:35 a.m. near milepost 96. This was a property damage crash and no injuries were reported.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.