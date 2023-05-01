PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Troopers with the Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Pontiac.

The crash occurred at milepost 195 in Livingston County at about 5:25 a.m., the state police said in a news release.

The state police have released no information regarding the crash, other than to say northbound I-55 was closed while troopers investigated the crash. All lanes reopened by 8:51 a.m.

This story will be updated when more information is available.