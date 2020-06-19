State Police to conduct roadside checks throughout July

Metamora, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police troopers will be conducting checks next month to make sure drivers are safe.

In a news release, troopers based with District 8 in Metamora said roadside safety checks will be conducted throughout the month of July in both Peoria and Tazewell Counties. Troopers will focus on drivers “who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked drivers’ license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, and driving under the influence.”

Troopers said use of alcohol and drugs is a “significant factor” in over 40 percent of fatal traffic crashes in Illinois.

The roadside safety checks will be funded with money provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Division of Public Safety.

