IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — State Representative Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) has been hospitalized after a car crash Sunday night, according to a post by his family on his official Facebook page.

According to the Facebook post, Rep. Bennett was in a single-vehicle car accident near Gibson City on Sunday evening. He was taken to a local hospital where he has been under observation since then.

Because of this, Bennett will not be attending the General Assembly’s veto session in Springfield this week.

“Tom wants to thank the first responders who answered the call last night, the doctors and nurses and the many friends and neighbors who have reached out with prayers and well wishes,” Bennett’s family wrote on Facebook. “He’s looking forward to getting back to work and seeing everyone again shortly.”