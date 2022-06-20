NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Just a week before Illinois’ primary elections, a representative for Illinois’s newly drawn 91st district in the General Assembly is dealing with vandalism.

Jim Fisher running as a Republican in the primary for the 91st District said he noticed the campaign sign in his yard was defaced with black spray paint Sunday morning. Fisher said on his way to church in Normal from his home in Hudson, he noticed multiple other signs in the Town promoting his campaign also defaced in spray paint.

Fisher said he is unsure who would target him and said it’s a shame politics has gotten to this level.

“Probably the motive would have been somebody saying they view me as a threat, so they go out there and put an X on my name on all my signs, trying to tell people in a way don’t for Jim, don’t vote for Mr. Fisher,” Fisher said.

Many of the defaced signs appear along Rabb and Ropp Roads in Normal and Fisher believes anyone could have committed the crime.

He believes the crime to be a personal attack and not political because nearby Darren Bailey signs were left untouched.

Fisher is challenging Normal town council member, Scott Preston in the GOP primary. He believes the vandalism won’t affect his campaign and believes he has enough support to move on to the general election in November.