State Rep. Dan Caulkins announces candidacy for Illinois 88th District

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An Illinois State Representative from Decatur announced Thursday he will be seeking a third term in Illinois’ General Assembly.

Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) announced in Bloomington at the McLean County GOP headquarters that he is running for the newly drawn 88th Legislative District for the state.

The new 88th District representative will represent parts of southeastern McLean (including the southern portion of Bloomington) County, portions of Dewitt and Macon counties.

Caulkins said his major goal is making Illinois less politically corrupt at all levels of government.

“We need to improve the financial reporting, we need to make it more specific, we also need to stop the revolving door of people leaving the General Assembly and going into lobbying,” Caulkins said.

Caulkins currently serves as the representative for the 101st District. The current district includes a small portion of McLean County–including Downs and Le Roy.

He said he will continue to fight for fairer district maps if re-elected to the General Assembly, but said he is eager to meet and greet more people within McLean County and the City of Bloomington.

Caulkins is an Army veteran and has been married to his wife for over 40 years according to General Assembly website.