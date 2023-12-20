PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bringing joy during the holidays to children in foster care or with incarcerated parents.

That’s the goal of an event hosted by State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth.

A Mother’s Wish is held Dec. 20 every year, which marks the day Gordon-Booth’s mother died from a massive heart attack.

This is the fifth year for the event, which includes gifts, games, karaoke, food and more.

Gordon-Booth said not every child has the opporunity to be with their biological family at this time of year, which can be incredibly difficult.

She said she created this event to help her through her grief and channel something positive.

