State Rep. Mike Unes announces he won’t seek a 6th term

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Republican State Rep. Mike Unes announced Thursday he won’t seek a sixth term representing Illinois’ 91st District.

In a statement, he said he does plan to complete his current term, which ends in January 2021.

“I am eternally grateful to the people of the 91st District for the opportunity to serve as their State Representative for the past 9 years,” said Unes. “It has been a special experience that I will cherish for the rest of my life. By far, the most rewarding part of my position has been the ability to make positive differences in the lives of many throughout the district.”

Unes went on to list more highlights from his time in office, including helping people with special needs, seniors in long-term care facilities and children who have been sexually abused.

Before being elected to the Illinois House, Unes served on the East Peoria City Council.