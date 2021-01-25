State Representative Dan Brady has been reappointed deputy house minority leader

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Rep. Dan Brady will continue serving the House Republican Caucus in the new 102nd General Assembly.

Brady was reappointed Deputy House Minority Leader by current House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.

He will be working under new house speaker representative Emmanuel Chris Welch.

Rep. Brady says the position is an important to him, and he is ready to get to work.

“We certainly have our work cut out for us, just thinking of what COVID has done, the pandemic overall to the families and communities that I and my colleagues represent, and so being renamed as Deputy Republican Leader, is a very important position that I take very seriously,” said Brady.

Rep. Brady was first appointed Deputy Republican Leader in 2016. He also served as caucus chair and as Assistant Republican Leader in previous general assemblies.