State Representative Ryan Spain calls for Sweeping Ethics reform

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– State Representative Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) is calling for sweeping ethics reform in Springfield.

Tuesday, he and members of the Republican Caucus released legislation they said would put a stop to unacceptable practices. The ethics package includes five bills Spain said will restore trust in the state government.

The ethics package includes:

“House Bill 3954 will revise the statement of economic interests to include more details similar to the information required for a judicial statement of economic interest forms. This forces full disclosure of potential conflicts of interest and provides greater transparency for members of the General Assembly.

HJRCA 36 will require a special election to fill General Assembly vacancies through the same laws governing our party primaries. This will prevent political powerbrokers from picking their preferred candidates for the vacancies.

House Resolution 588 will allow a Chief Co-Sponsor of any bill with five co-sponsors from each party to call it for an up or down vote in a substantive committee.

House Bill 3947 would ban members of the General Assembly, their spouses, and immediate live-in family members from performing paid lobbying work with local government units. Currently, members of the Illinois General Assembly – state representatives and state senators – are prohibited from lobbying the State of Illinois, but are not prohibited from lobbying local government units, such as counties or municipalities.

House Bill 3955 will create mandatory and publicly available documentation of General Assembly communications with any state agency regarding contracts. “