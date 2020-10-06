State Representative starts mask initiative, provides free PPE

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) is setting aside one day a week to pass out face coverings.

Monday evening at her campus town office, Gordon-Booth offered free masks to every passerby. She’s calling the initiative “Mask Up Monday.”

She said in light of financial turmoil and high-priced protective equipment, she wants to safely distribute protective masks to anyone interested.

“We wanted to make sure that people in our community have the ability to have access to masks without having to spend money out of their pocket, because masks are mandated to go anywhere and everywhere public right now. We want to be sure that people have the ability to be compliant with the law,” said Gordon-Booth.

Those who missed out on seeing her can see her next week on Monday, Oct. 12.

