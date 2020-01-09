State Sen. Chuck Weaver to retire from Senate

PEORIA, Ill. — State Senator Chuck Weaver (R-Peoria) announced Thursday he’s removing himself from the ballot and won’t seek re-election.

Weaver Replaced Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) in the State Senate in 2015.

“With Central Illinois at a turning point, everyone must serve where they can cause positive change,” said Weaver. “I believe I can now make the most positive impact closer to home by serving my community in a different position of service.”

In a news release, Weaver’s office said he told Republican County chairs and precinct committee members he was unsure whether he’d run for re-election and encouraged other candidates to collect petitions to get on the ballot. Win Stoller did so and will appear on the ballot.

The primary election is March 17, and the general will be Nov. 3.