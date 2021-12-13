State Sen. Darren Bailey chooses Stephanie Trussell as running mate for gubernatorial election

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Monday, Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey (R-55th District) revealed his running mate for the 2022 governor’s race.

Bailey has chosen conservative talk show host and Lisle native Stephanie Trussell. If Bailey wins the 2022 election, Trussell would become the lieutenant governor.

During a speech on Monday, Trussell said she and Bailey will fight for a budget that freezes spending without tax increases.

“I love our country and I love Illinois, it’s the heartland of America but its political leaders and political class have failed us, that’s why I’m so excited to join Darren Bailey’s campaign to restore Illinois,” Trussell said.

Trussell added that many people are leaving Illinois due to a lack of affordable housing, better-paying jobs, and crime.

She said “common-sense policy solutions” will help fix issues within the state.

“We need leadership who will fight to defend our police, not defund them. We need to get the woke left political agenda out of classrooms once and for all. It’s time for our kids to chase their dreams, not to be a victim or hate one another,” Trussell said.

Bailey is one of four Republicans running for governor.