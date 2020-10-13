State Senate candidate asks incumbent to remove political ad

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Election Day is three weeks away and candidates for the 46th State Senate seat are on the attack.

The race is between Democratic incumbent Dave Koehler and Republican Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress.

With just weeks until the election, Burress is asking Koehler to remove what she says are negative and dishonest advertisements.

“He’s lied about his own record, now he’s lying about mine,” said Burress.

She says the claims about whether she would remove protections for pre-existing healthcare conditions are false.

“For him to come out with such negative ads, that I would not protect preexisting conditions, is just not true,” said Burress.

Burress also released an ad that she believes points out inconsistencies with what Koehler says and how he votes.

In a statement, Koehler calls Burress’ reaction a “campaign stunt”.

“The fact is Mary Burress is supported by those interested in dismantling healthcare laws protecting people with preexisting conditions from having their coverage stripped away by big insurance companies.” Statement from State Senator Dave Koehler | IL 46th District

Burress says Koehler’s ad is an unfair attack.

“He is assuming how I would vote. And I’m not there yet, but I will be,” said Burress.

The general election is on Nov. 3. Early voting is underway.

