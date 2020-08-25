U.S. Senator advocating for Central Illinois, fighting for COVID-19 relief funding

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria city leaders are still awaiting federal funding to soften the blow of COVID-19.

Congresswoman Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) met with Central Illinois stakeholders Monday, including Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis and Peoria’s city manager, Patrick Urich.

She spoke to city leaders about the impact COVID-19 has had on the region and working families. Sen. Duckworth said if it was up to her federal funding would be on the way right now. Adding, city leaders should not give up hope.

“We’re going to fight as hard as we can to get money in there for municipalities and I have also been in contact with state government with DCEO to try and get some of the money that had been released in COVID three so [it can] be passed along to municipalities,” Sen. Duckworth said.

Sen. Duckworth said she is advocating on behalf of Illinois so communities like Peoria can stop lay-offs.