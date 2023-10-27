SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — State Sen. Win Stoller (R-Germantown Hills) is asking Illinois residents to help honor their friends and family members who are veterans this November.

According to a news release from Stoller, The Illinois Senate Republican Caucus will be hosting its annual Veterans Day Wall of Honor display.

The memorial will be on display at the Illinois State House from Nov. 7 to Nov. 20, and will feature an electronic display that will showcase veterans and their stories, and a wall where visitors can write notes of thanks to those that serve.

“It is truly important that we ensure that the brave men and women who chose to serve and protect our nation receives the rightful recognition they deserve,” Stoller said. “We live in the greatest nation on earth thanks to their sacrifices and honoring them with this display is the least that we can do.”

Anyone who would like a veteran they know to be honored in the display should submit a photo and a short story, fewer than 250 words, to VeteransDay@sgop.ilga.gov or mail your submission to Veterans Day Wall, 110D State House, Springfield, IL 62706.