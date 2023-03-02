BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Senator Dave Koehler (D–Peoria) announced he is hosting an open house for his new Bloomington-Normal office Friday.

According to a press release, the open house will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the new office located at 216 N Center St. in Bloomington, across the street from the McLean County Museum of History.

The public is welcome to attend the open house and take a tour of the office, which Koehler hopes marks the beginning of his representation of the greater Bloomington-Normal area.

“I am excited be working in the Bloomington-Normal area,” Koehler said. “Bloomington-Normal has a lot of new and exciting opportunities for residents of our community. This office provides me the opportunity to meet with you and offer aid and assistance with the operations of the state.”

Joshua Crockett will be working as Koehler’s director of constituent outreach in the new Bloomington office.

The Bloomington office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required but are encouraged. The office can be contacted by calling 309-808-2345.