State Senator Sally Turner in Morton to meet constituents

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Newly appointed State Sen. Sally Turner (R-Lincoln) was in Morton as part of a traveling meet and greet Wednesday.

Accompanied by aides, Turner met with locals at Leaves n Beans coffee shop to hear about pressing issues.

She said her top priority is constituent services, and traveling to meet them where they are is part of that commitment.

“We thought we’d get out in the community, and do some traveling office hours, so we’re hitting a few coffee shops throughout our district,” Turner said. “Just getting out and meeting people and letting them know ahead of time that we’re here so we can visit with people.”

Turner filled former Minority Leader Bill Brady’s seat in January. The 44th District extends to East Peoria, down to Petersburg, over to Bloomington, and up to Lincoln, where her district office is located.