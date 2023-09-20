PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– State Rep. Travis Weaver (IL-93) and State Sen. Neil Anderson (IL-47) have announced an upcoming town hall in Pekin.

An Illinois e-news release confirms the town hall will be held on Sept. 25 at the Coffee Connection (404 Court St, Pekin, IL 61554) at 6 p.m.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting this town hall in Pekin with Sen. Anderson,” said Rep. Weaver.

He continued, “It’s a great opportunity for us to listen to the people we are so honored to represent, and for residents to meet their elected officials, ask questions, and receive assistance with state-related issues. Members of my staff will be present, available, and eager to assist you in whatever you may need. Looking forward to speaking with you!”

“It’s great to host another event in the Pekin area after a robust conversation and a great turnout at the town hall Representative Weaver and I had this past Spring there,” said Senator Anderson.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Rep. Weaver’s office at (309) 204-6514, or Sen. Anderson’s office at (309) 230-7584.