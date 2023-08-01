PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The ongoing legal tussle between Peoria County and County Auditor Jessica Thomas has reached the state’s highest court.

Last month, the Illinois Supreme Court issued an order putting a pause on any action involving the county’s ongoing efforts to eliminate her office while they mull whether to take her case.

In June, the 4th District Appellate Court said Thomas lost any right she had to the office after a referendum last fall abolished it. But her attorney Justin Penn appealed to the state’s highest court and asked for a stay — or a break until things settled out.

The justices agreed. Their July 24 order states none will be done regarding Thomas’ position until 35 days after the final disposition of her appeal. So if the Supreme Court doesn’t take up her case this fall and allows the appellate court ruling to stand, then that’s 35 days after their refusal to take up her appeal.

If, however, the justices decide to hear her appeal, then that 35 days applies after they make a final decision in the matter.

The stay matters as Team Peoria County had hoped to turn off the funding for Thomas’ office after the 4th District ruled. However, the judges there blocked that move until Thomas was able to file her appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Penn argued to the Supreme Court justices that failure to put a stay in place would put Thomas out of a job while the case was pending. The county argued that there was no need for a higher court to review the appellate ruling as it was legally sound.

The order last month is the latest twist in the ongoing legal battle between the county and Thomas. For years, county officials have wanted to get rid of the auditor’s office, saying it’s a product of a bygone era and can be done more efficiently by a financial department and computers.

Thomas, however, disagrees and says she’s an elected official, picked by voters, to act as a watchdog against graft and malfeasance.

Last November, Mack ruled Peoria County must continue funding the auditor’s office, despite an overwhelming vote during the Nov. 8 election to get rid of the office.

County officials had wanted to shut off the funding at the end of November. Team Thomas disagreed and sought the injunction to keep the dollars flowing through the end of her term in 2024.

The county’s 2023 budget funds only Thomas’ salary and benefits. She has no other employees.