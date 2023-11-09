PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced road closures that will occur next week to allow work by a railroad company on its crossings.

The roads affected are Illinois Route 29 which is Third Street and Illinois Route 9 is Margaret Street as it goes through the city.

Third Street will close its northbound lanes from Court to Margaret streets. Also, Margaret’s eastbound lanes will close from Second to Third streets.

Both will close from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, IDOT said.

The closures are necessary for the Tazewell & Peoria Railroad to replace and upgrade its crossing.

A detour will be posted.

