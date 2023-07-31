SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is hoping to encourage parents to start to save for college and is willing to chip in a bit of seed money.

Frerichs in a news release said parents can get $50 if they participate in the Illinois First Steps program.

“Illinois First Steps helps place families on a path to start planning early for their child’s education,” he said. “Saving now means money for the child’s future university, community college, trade school, or apprenticeship will be available when that child is ready to pursue additional education or training.”

To qualify for the $50, parents or legal guardians must be Illinois residents at the time of birth or adoption, the beneficiary child must be born or adopted after Jan. 1, 2023, open a 529 college savings account with Bright Start or Bright Directions, and a claim the seed deposit before the child’s 10th birthday.

Parents can easily open a Bright Start account at brightstart.com and submit a claim for the $50 First Steps seed deposit during the enrollment process. Parents who already have a Bright Start account for their eligible child can go to brightstart.com/first-steps/claim/ to submit a claim. Bright Start is accessible and affordable, with no minimum contribution, minimum balance, or annual fee.

Parents who prefer to work with a financial advisor can claim their $50 deposit by visiting the Bright Directions website, https://brightdirections.com/first-steps/. Additionally, Bright Start and Bright Directions offer tax benefits for Illinois taxpayers.

Frerichs encourages families to open an Illinois 529 College Savings account. The $50 seed deposit is a great place to start, but it is only the beginning of a parent’s college savings journey. College costs have risen more than 134% during the past 20 years. Saving early gives parents more time to set aside money.

A Washington University study found that having any amount of money put away in a dedicated college savings account increases the likelihood of a child pursuing education after high school.