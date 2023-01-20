KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men have been charged with ten counts of arson for a fire last summer that damaged a carport and nine vehicles at a Galesburg apartment complex.

On Friday, Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin filed a criminal information against Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu for their roles in the Aug. 21 arson at an apartment complex on Springer Road. The Cantus, who were 18 and 19 years old at the time, were charged with 10 counts of arson as a result of the damage.

A criminal information is similar to a criminal indictment; however, it does not require the vote of a grand jury.

Nathan and Rey Cantu were arrested on Aug. 22, 2022 when local law enforcement executed arrest warrants in Wataga, IL, where both defendents lived. Both Cantus have pending charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and criminal damage to property.

Jury trials for the pending cases are expected to begin in February.