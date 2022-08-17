PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos is working to locate more victims of a Peoria man indicted in multiple cases of criminal sexual assault.

“Yesterday, the Peoria Grand Jury indicted a serial rapist who has preyed upon women in the Peoria area for two decades,” a State’s Attorney press release stated.

According to the press release, 39-year-old Demarquis Turner has been indicted for three separate cases of criminal sexual assault, which all involve different women from 2004-2016.

“I am pleased to take this first step towards justice on behalf of the victims of these heinous assaults. Demarquis Turner may have evaded justice for most of his life, but my office will do everything to ensure the rest of it is spent behind bars,” Hoos stated.

Hoos believes there may be many other victims and encourages anyone who has been a victim of assault to come forward to the police.

Turner was identified through DNA evidence and the work of Peoria Police Detective Christina Chavez and Peoria County Assistant States Attorney Deb Shelby.

Turner is currently being held on $1.25 million bond.