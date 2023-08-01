CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the reopening of the Opening Doors homeownership program which helps lower-income families with down payments or closing costs.

The program offers a $6,000 forgivable loan and is funded through American Rescue Plan Act.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority, which will administer the program, is expecting more than 3,000 homebuyers will be helped through the program.

“Every Illinoisan, no matter their race, economic status, or zip code, deserves access to homeownership to build better lives for themselves and their families,” Pritzker said.

Opening Doors is designed, the governor’s office said, to help underserved populations and households of color when applying for a mortgage and buying a home. IDHA will provide a 30-year first mortgage with a competitive fixed interest rate and $6,000 to help with both down payment or closing costs.

The assistance is forgiven on a monthly basis over a five-year period. Borrowers must meet all eligibility requirements established for IHDA’s down payment assistance programs, and homebuyer education is required.

Opening Doors is available to both first-time and repeat buyers, may be used by buyers anywhere in the state and can be used with other down payment assistance programs to increase homebuyer leverage.

Interested homebuyers can find additional information and a list of participating lenders at www.ihdamortgage.org.