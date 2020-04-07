Statue of Teddy Roosevelt is coming to Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A nearly 20-foot-tall statue of President Theodore Roosevelt is coming to Peoria Heights.
The statue is being made by artist Lonnie Stewart and commissioned by entrepreneur Kim Blickenstaff. Stewart said the bronze statue will depict Roosevelt in his “Rough Riders” stage.
“It’s an image of strength and character,” Stewart said. “That’s what Kim wanted, and I agree.”
The 26th president’s connection to Peoria Heights goes back to when he declared Grandview Drive “the world’s most beautiful drive,” the inspiration behind WMBD’s call letters.
