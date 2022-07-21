PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people are heading to the Heart of Illinois Fair in Peoria at the Exposition Gardens this week into the weekend. With unprecedented heat, WMBD reached out to people attending the fair to see how they were staying cool.

With an average temperature of 91 degrees this week, five degrees above average for this time of year, people at the fair are making sure they beat the heat.

Water and cooling areas are the two necessities for staying cool during the summer months. Volunteers at the HOI fair are making sure people attending don’t have to worry about it.

“We have cooling areas, we have air-conditioned areas in the youth building and in the wine and beer shed,” said Roxy Baker, president of the HOI fair board of directors and Exposition Gardens.

Jessica Winscott, mother of two, utilized what the fair offers to protect her two kids from the sun.

“Lots of water, the shade helps, and then, they have a lot of areas to get drinks and a cool-down station in the back,” said Winscott.

Ron Fowler attended the fair with his family, and he found a fun way to make sure the kids don’t get too hot.

“They just had some snow cones and I got myself a lemonade,” said Fowler. He also waits in the shade while the kids ride the rides.

Those who aren’t a fan of snow cones and get overheated quickly are reminded that the fair has their back.

“We’re really lucky to have partnered with ICC, and they bring their EMT instructors and students out here so that if someone is feeling ill, we can get to them right away and make sure that they’re okay,” said Baker.

Leaders of the fair even adjusted to the heat beforehand.

“Through the past few years, we’ve moved some of the exhibits out of the barns and into the air-conditioned area, so if you want to see the textiles, the hobbies, the foods, those are all in the air-conditioned youth building,” said Baker.

The fair goes on until Sunday night, with the River City Diesel Pickup Truck Pulls Friday night.