PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – Whether you’re packing lunch for a child as they head off to school, or preparing food to bring into the office, you should stay aware of food allergies and how they affect those around you. On Good Day Central Illinois and WMBD This Morning, Lindsey Spangler stopped by to tell us about food allergies and how you can keep yourself aware.

Red Sneakers for Oakley is an organization based out of West Palm Beach, Florida aimed at raising awareness about food allergies. They will be having a 5k walk/run fundraiser right here in central Illinois on October 14th in Peoria Heights, followed by a fall festival for children. for more information email Red Sneakers here.