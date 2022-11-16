Thanksgiving dinner can be delicious, but sometimes it is too delicious; especially when you are faced with an array of food choices. It can be tempting to fill up your entire plate with every dish that meets your eye.



Dr. Brian Curtis met with us this morning to stress the importance of staying healthy, despite that temptation.



Did you know that an average Thanksgiving dinner has 3,000 calories? Dr. Brian Curtis had to make sure our anchors were sitting when he gave us that statistic. It may only be one day of the month, but to burn all of those calories, a 150-pound person would need to run 29 miles. Most people only need about 2,000 – 2,600 calories a day. This is why some people may gain five or ten pounds after a big holiday meal.



Dr. Brian Curtis reminds us that Thanksgiving is a day to engage with our loved ones. During our holiday meals, it is best to go for our favorites and remember to stick to healthy portions. He also says that going the whole day without eating is not a great holiday meal plan of attack, because it takes about thirty minutes for our minds to catch up with our mouths. So, we end up eating more than we would otherwise.



Check out our interview with him to learn more about how to stay healthy during the holiday season. We even talk about the dishes that pack the most punch in the calorie department.

