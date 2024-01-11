PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- An arctic blast is making its way toward Central Illinois, how can you make sure you’re prepared to be in potential subzero temperatures?

Being outside in freezing temperatures, you’re at risk for frostbite and even hypothermia. Frostbite starts its effects within just 30 minutes of exposure.

“First of all, pain before numbness, so that burning sensation. You can get blisters in that second stage of frostbite. And then unfortunately after that, after the tissues become compromised, the cell death could put you at risk for losing fingers and toes.” said Stephanie Lindstrom, Vice President Medical Director of Ambulatory Services for Carle Health.

Lindstrom also said it’s important to know how to safely rewarm frostbitten body parts if you cannot reach medical attention.

“For the hands, for example, or the feet, etcetera, you would want to put them in some warm water, at a temperature that’s slightly above body temperature,” she said. “You don’t want very hot water… You want to slowly rewarm.”

Having hats, gloves, layers, boots, a coat, and warm socks can save you from frostbite, which starts in the fingers, toes, ears, and nose. Having your body prepared for the cold temperature isn’t your only concern.

Ensuring your car is stocked with the essentials in case of being stranded is also important.

“If you were put off to the side of the road, food, water, basic stuff to maintain your wheels, but more importantly, some way to communicate with someone else,” said Kevin Reynolds, Paramedic and shift supervisor for Washington Fire Department.

Electronics can also be affected by freezing temperatures. US Cellular recommends making sure your phone is in a case and in your pocket to keep it warm and avoid it not working efficiently.

If you do happen to slide off the road, make sure your exhaust pipe has room for ventilation and is not blocked. This keeps carbon monoxide from entering the vehicle and creating a hazardous situation.