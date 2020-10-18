Staying safe from COVID on Election Day

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo two voters fill out ballots during early voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland. A surge in coronavirus cases is hitting key presidential battleground states a little more than two weeks before Election Day, raising concerns that voting could be thrown into chaos despite months of preparation and planning by election officials and voters. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite the pandemic, Election Day is less than a month away, but your vote still matters.

In Illinois, vote-by-mail and early voting are already underway, but if you’d rather wait until election day, health officials want you to be safe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has created a guide for election officials and

voters alike, to slow the spread of COVID-19 while ballots are being cast. They primarily apply to poll workers cleaning the booths.

Lori Grooms an infection prevention specialist at OSF Healthcare says voters can do things such as voting on off times such as mid-morning. Grooms said being safe on election day is no different than any other errand.

“You’re going to want to follow the exact same things. You’re going to want to make sure you have your mask with you, your hand sanitizer with you; that when you get out of your car, you put your mask on and you keep it on until you get back in the car; that before you go in you clean your hands, when you come out you clean your hands,” Grooms said.

Grooms also said to maintain their social distance and suggest monitoring the polling lines from a car until they die down.

