Staying safe this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Staying safe from the sun is not the only thing parents need to protect against this summer as the state begins to open back up.

As little league seasons begin Illinoisans are starting to see some normalcy. But area doctors say this is a positive return for kids’ mental and physical health.

Dr. Marion Willemsen-Reid says kids need to still get exercise and socialize with friends, but it’s important to remind them of social distancing norms. At games, kids should use their own equipment and drink from only their water bottle.

Dr. Reid saying everyone should take pre-cautions to help stop the spread of the virus this summer.

“I think families when they’re going to these events, they can sit with their families but if they’re in a bleacher situation kind of spacing themselves out from other families.”

She also suggests individual snacks rather than team snacks and increased sanitation of balls and other equipment. And to only use a mask when not exercising or doing other strenuous activities.