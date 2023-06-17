PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 49th annual Steamboat Classic returned to Peoria Saturday morning.

Approximately 1,500 runners participated in the 4k and 15k throughout the streets of downtown Peoria.

From athletic runners to casual joggers, the steamboat classic is supposed to be meant for runners of any level.

Race Director Phillip Lockwood made sure that the race is accessible for anyone to participate.

“We’re all about promoting physical activity and making this event very accessible to elite runners to someone with a disability and everywhere in between,” said Lockwood.

This year marks the first year Steamboat Classic partnered with Shazam Racing.