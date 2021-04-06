Steamboat Classic to return in the summer for 47th time

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a cancellation last year, plans are in place for a longtime Peoria tradition to return this summer.

Registration is open for the 47th running of the Steamboat Classic. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 19.

This summer’s race will feature a 4 mile run/walk and a 1 mile run/walk. To ensure safety, each race will start in waves.

The director of the event says he hopes the Steamboat Classic encourages people to consider getting outdoors.

“The idea is how do we get people to start thinking about getting up off the couch and even if they’re working at home, moving away from that desk, kitchen table combination and thinking about getting outside,” said Phillip Lockwood, Director of Steamboat Classic.

Social distancing and masks will be required for spectators, volunteers, and participants.