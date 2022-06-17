PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The annual Steamboat Classic race kicks off Saturday morning, and competitors started the celebrations by picking up their race packets at R.C Outfitters Friday.

Director of the Steamboat Classic Phillip Lockwood said hundreds of people stopped by the store to pick up their numbers and shirts for Saturday’s race.

“We believe the race is a right of passage for Peoria, and really the official marking of summertime,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the race generally has a large number of participants from within a 150-mile radius. However, due to high gas prices, they are expecting most participants to come from the tri-county area.

“We still have a few coming from other cities like Chicago and St. Louis, but we’re still expecting a much more condensed crowd,” said Johnson.

He said the race helps raise money for the community and encourage racers to get to know the Peoria area.

“This is about community; physical activity, people getting together, and being able to share their goals and interests,” said Johnson.

The Steamboat Classic starts at 7 A.M. Saturday. Organizers expect over 1,700 participants.