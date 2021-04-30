Steelers Take Peoria’s Kendrick Green in NFL Draft Third Round

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He waited nearly all night but it was worth the wait.

Nearly four hours after the NFL Draft started Friday night, Peoria’s Kendrick Green heard his named called in the third round. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Green with the 87th overall pick in the draft.

Green, an All-American offensive lineman from the University of Illinois, watched the second night of the NFL Draft with family and friends at a party hosted by his brother. The Peoria High School grad bypassed his senior season at Illinois to enter the draft and start his pro football career.