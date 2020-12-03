Stefanie Tarr announces run for City Clerk

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Stefanie Tarr, the current Chief Deputy City Clerk, is running for City Clerk of Peoria.

She hopes to fill Beth Ball’s position, who announced earlier this year that she is not seeking reelection for a fourth term.

Ball has been a mentor for Tarr during the last eight years Tarr worked for the City of Peoria.

Tarr said she is familiar with all aspects of records management, the Open Meetings Act, and the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

She hopes to maintain a stance of neutrality in the office, which is in contrast to the position her opponent, Shawn Allen, took. Allen said he wants to serve as an advisor for the mayor. According to Tarr, that is not part of the job.

“It’s very important that all citizens, everyone in every capacity, is comfortable coming to our office,” Tarr said.

Tarr hopes to improve education for the citizens of Peoria. She wants to educate the public on how to easily access digitized records and documents.

Beth Ball openly supports Tarr and said her experience in the office is what qualifies her for the job.