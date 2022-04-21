PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – A local family-owned business is celebrating a major milestone.

Steger’s Furniture in Pekin has now served the Central Illinois community for 85 years.

The 4th-generation furniture and mattress store was started by Joseph Steger in 1937. The company located on Court Street is now run by his great-grandchildren Bryan and Abbey Steger, with the help of their father Jack and grandfather Lou.

Over the years, Bryan said the store has switched locations, expanded, and gone through ups and downs.

He said support from the community has allowed Steger’s Furniture to remain open for more than eight decades.

“We’ve got great employees, great customers, just a lot to be thankful for. I feel like we’ve been very blessed, the City of Pekin’s been great to us. We’re a generational business but I kind of feel like too in a lot of cases we have generational customers,” said Bryan Steger, VP of operations at Steger’s Furniture.

He also said he believes Steger’s Furniture offers customers a shopping experience that they’re looking for.

“85 years is a long time and we’ve had competitors come and go, there’s a lot of furniture sold online now, but I really believe if they’re able to shop local and if they’re getting great pricing and great service, and they can get that locally, that’s always a customer’s first choice,” Bryan said.

In honor of their anniversary, Steger’s is offering a store-wide sale through May 9th.

Bryan said it’s his hope that the family business continues for another 85 years. Steger`s also operates a 50,000-square-foot distribution center in North Pekin.