PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — After spending more than 80 years located in Pekin, Stegers Furniture will open their 2nd location in Peoria.

Steger’s furniture has purchased the space where the old Ashley Homestore on Knoxville road used to be. That Ashley store had to close due to water damage from a water main break in Nov. of 2022.

Co-president Bryan Steger said they’ll be replacing the flooring, and it’ll have no effect on their move-in.

He also says they’ve been waiting for the right time to bring their store to Peoria.

“We’ve had dreams of going to Peoria for a couple of years now, and we were just looking for the right opportunity and the right building. And fortunately, this building came up, and we’re just extremely excited to be part of the Peoria business community here, hopefully mid-summer,” said Steger.

The store is expected to open in June 2023.