PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 35 middle school girls from across Central Illinois are participating in and getting inspired by STEM camp this week.

The camp is designed around site visits to several area destinations, including CSE Software and the Peoria County Highway Department. Successful women in STEM careers talk to the attendees about their careers as well as the skills needed to work in the field.

Judy Schmidt, a youth development educator for the University of Illinois Extension, said it teaches girls important skills at a young age.

“We really hope that they learn about what the skills that they need to have for these careers are, but also just in general, how to get along with each other, we hope that they meet new friends and that they learn a little bit about soft skills like being able to work together and being able to problem-solve,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt also said that the camp offers valuable hands-on experience.

“We try hard to have them have hands-on activities that they get to try a little bit of what that career might be like, and also see what the engineers do here and the different employees, so we really like the sites to talk a little bit about what their careers are and what skills they have and what their career paths were,” Schmidt said.

The camp attended the Peoria County Highway Department Monday, other stops include Methodist College, CSE Software and the Peoria Riverfront Museum. This is the camp’s 10th year, and Schmidt said they hope to continue it for the future.