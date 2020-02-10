Stepdaughter says wrong-way driver had dementia,crash could have been prevented

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wilburn Cole, the driver of a fatal Friday night crash near Morton suffered from dementia. Now the victim, Emma Voss’s family is wondering why Cole was allowed to drive in the first place.

His step-daughter, Bobby Jo Pulliam, of Bloomington says they tried to get her step-dad off roads as he was missing stop signs and not using signals. She made this aware to Iowa highway officials, but they told her they could not do much. And that is true for most states in the United States.

Here in Illinois, the Secretary of State must be notified within 10 days of a dementia diagnosis but, only law enforcement can ask for an investigation into an unsafe driver.

Iowa and most states do not have specific laws regarding someone with dementia being on roads. The Alzheimer’s Association of Illinois says driving is one of the most difficult subjects for families to navigate. And it’s really dependant on the patient.

“Whenever you have that diagnosis of dementia like Alzheimer’s Disease, you want to think about driving early on. It’s always best to bring the loved one suffering from the disease in the discussion. Make a plan ahead of time. A plan should include having that conversation ahead of time, agreeing on when it’s time to stop, I’ll stop,” said Daryl Carlson with Alzheimer’s Association of Illinois.

Carlson says the Alzheimer’s Association can get you into contact with resources regarding dementia.

“I think for any family facing this issue of having a loved one living with dementia like Alzheimer’s Disease and wondering what to do with driving; the best place to start is to call our 1-800 helpline. The person on the other end, our care counselors can listen to your story, listen to your situation and provide you with resources customed to what you’re going through and even the resources available in your community,” Carlson said.

Carlson also said to look for signs of slowed reaction time–things such as fender benders and dents to the car. He also says use the 24/7 hotline for any questions or difficulties.

If you want to call that hotline, it is 1-800-272-3900.