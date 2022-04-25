NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department swore in its new Chief of Police Monday.

According to a Normal Police Facebook post, Stephen Petrilli Jr. was sworn in Monday after former Chief Rick Bleichner announced his plans to retire on March 21.

Petrilli joined the Normal Police Department in 1999, and he’s worked as a patrol officer, recruiter, field training officer, Emergency Response Unit (ERU) team member, and a K-9 handler.

He was promoted to assistant police chief in 2015 and has worked in all facets of Operations and Support Services.